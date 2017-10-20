The 20 Most Influential Young Curators in Latin America

In recent years, a spotlight has been trained on the art communities of Latin American countries, with the Western world increasingly looking south (reflected in major solo shows for artists like Joaquín Torres-García and Carmen Herrera at New York institutions, as well as an ever-increasing interest in Cuban and Caribbean artists). Meanwhile, curators like Jochen Volz and Pablo León de la Barra are bringing greater global attention to the historical and contemporary practices of artists across Central and South America.

In a territory where borders are not as porous as they may seem, and where the power dynamics still hinge on the interest and approval of big art world centers, a new generation of Latin American curators has made strides in shedding light on artists from diverse regions. They have placed a curatorial lens over the fraught political histories and experimental cultures common to their countries.

Here, we gather together 20 individuals who are making an impact. These Latin American curators are amplifying the voices of local artists, engaging in cultural dialogue with other parts of the world, and often taking a revisionist approach—filtering the past through the present in order to shape the future.



