Few places in the world are left untouched by humankind, so photographers who seek the sublime must consider how our presence affects the magic of the land. American photographerworks in the tradition of Adams, showing the allure of the American West’s national parks in large-format film as an appeal to conserve them. However, while Adams was a black-and-white purist, Sherry uses intensely saturated monochromatic hues of yellow ochre, turquoise, and indigo to challenge the traditions of landscape photography.

American photographeroscillates between glittering black-and-white night skies and hazy cotton-candy sunlight in two of her bodies of work. The former, “Everywhere All At Once” (2012–present), uses a combination of photography, drawing, and darkroom techniques to show the vast expanse of the universe above, concealed in part by the silhouettes of earthly things, like palm trees and power lines. “A lot of the works speak to a sense of isolation, how that isolation relates to the landscape, and how I find myself in that landscape—physically, metaphorically, spiritually,” she has said . For “The Sun Beneath the Sky” (2018–present), Marsh creates imaginary landscapes using cut paper and multiple exposures.