His latest project, “This Empty World” (2018), shows staged scenes of animals in even more claustrophobic urban conditions. Brandt built partial sets, captured animals as they passed through, then completed the sets and cast people to fill the scenes. His collaged images show humans and animals living in disharmony.
Conversely, Brazilian documentary photographer
seeks out the idyllic, untouched nature that still remains. His eight-year ode to nature, “Genesis
” (2013), shows the grandeur of flora, fauna, and indigenous people in black-and-white film, organized geographically. Though Salgado has said he is not an activist, his photos remind us of what’s at stake. “We are living in an important moment for our planet,” he has said
. “The photographs are a way of sharing this historical moment.”