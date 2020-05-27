Photographers have captured the land to evoke metaphor, capture the sublime, toy with tradition, reveal conflict, and warn us about our impact on the natural world. They have long grappled with our relationship to the Earth., arguably the most famous landscape photographer of the 20th century, used the splendor of his beloved High Sierra to plead for our care of nature. And contemporary photographers have furthered the medium, exploring new concepts and formats that often deal with both beauty and critical contemporary issues. Here, we highlight 20 contemporary photographers exploring the deeper meanings of landscape photography, organized thematically.