Currently held by Madrid’s Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum, Rue Saint-Honoré, Après-midi, Effet de Pluie (1897) was originally owned by German-Jew Lilly Cassirer, who sold the work to a Nazi functionary in 1939 for roughly $360. Asserting the transaction was a forced sale, Cassirer’s heirs filed a petition in 2001 in Spain seeking the work’s return after they learned where it was being held. When the petition was denied, Cassirer’s grandson and great-grandchildren sued the Spanish museum in 2005. In June of 2015, a lower court dismissed the suit, ruling the museum held the rights to the painting under Spanish law. But Monday’s ruling by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals found that while Spanish law does apply, a trial is required to determine whether or not the museum knew the painting was stolen when it was acquired in 1993 from Baron Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza as part of a $338 million purchase of his collection.





05 An Amsterdam Airbnb host who pushed a South African filmmaker down a flight of stairs has been charged with attempted manslaughter.

(via artnet News)





The victim, Sibahle Nkumbi, has been hospitalized with a concussion and extensive bruising to her face and body. Her friend, South African artist and activist Zanele Muholi, videotaped the incident. The two women were visiting the city for the opening of Muholi’s solo show at the Stedelijk Museum, which features a new series of photographic self-portraits alongside images documenting life in South Africa for the black LGBTQ community. Allegedly, the altercation began when the artists were late to check out of their Airbnb and one of the hosts became angry. Nkumbi claimed that the man began shouting at them, saying, “This is not Africa.” In a video interview with an Amsterdam-based journalist after the incident, she said, “I come from South Africa, where you’d expect that, because racism is visible….But to come here and get attacked like that, I didn’t expect that at all.”





06 Police arrested four suspects in Berlin in connection to the heist of an enormous gold coin.

(via U.S. News)





A several-hour-long raid on Wednesday targeted 13 buildings and resulted in the arrest of four suspects connected to the heist and the questioning of an additional nine. The object of the heist, which occurred this year at Berlin’s Bode Museum, was the Canadian “Big Maple Leaf” coin—valued at $4.5 million, despite lower face value estimates. The coin is a larger rendition of the Canadian $50 gold piece, with an image of Queen Elizabeth II gracing one side and a grouping of maple leaves on the other. Loaned to the Bode by an anonymous collector, the coin was one of only five manufactured by the Royal Canadian Mint. “We assume that the coin was partially or completely sold,” said Berlin state criminal officer Carsten Pfohl at a press conference. Experts predict the thieves melted down the coin in order to more easily sell the gold, making recovery a near-impossible prospect.





07 Fifty thousand square feet of artist workspace will be created at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, increasing affordable studio options for New York’s artists.

(via the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs)





Details of the plans were announced on Friday by the NYC Economic Development Corporation and NYC Department of Cultural Affairs. The arts nonprofit ArtBuilt Brooklyn will develop and oversee the space, which will host up to 50 artists. Slated to open later this year, the terminal will offer studios between 250 and 4,000 square feet with affordable, long-term leases. “New York’s creative community is an extraordinary source of energy and vitality for our city,” said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl in a statement. “But for artists to continue to thrive and produce work that connects with communities throughout the five boroughs, we need to keep New York a place where they can afford to live and work.”





08 Art dealer Glafira Rosales was ordered to pay $81 million to victims of the Knoedler forgery scandal.

(via artnet News)





Rosales had pled guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion charges in 2013. The restitution order, filed July 5 in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, is an addition to a previous sentence of nine months of house arrest and three years probation for her role in the fraud scheme. It involved selling paintings attributed to Mark Rothko, Jackson Pollock, and Robert Motherwell, but were actually created by a Chinese painter who has since fled to China. The U.S. attorney’s office explained the delay in filing the restitution order was due to the complex task of identifying all the victims of the fraudulent scheme, which dates back to 1994. Rosales says her former partner Jose Carlos Bergantiños Diaz, also named in the 2014 indictment, threatened her in order to keep her participating in the fraud.





09 Some £3 million worth of jewelry was stolen from London’s Masterpiece art fair last week.

(via The Art Newspaper)





The Chelsea fair, which features a mixture of art, antiques, and jewelry, ran from June 29 through July 5 and welcomed a record 44,000 visitors. Police believe the heist took place during the final two days of the event, sometime between 5 p.m. on July 4 and 9 a.m. the next morning. The thieves targeted the booth of Swiss jewellers Boghossian, swiping several items that have since been valued in the millions. No witnesses have been reported; instead, investigators are combing through CCTV footage for clues.





10 A visitor posing for a photo in a Los Angeles gallery knocked over a series of pedestals displaying works of art, causing an alleged $200,000 in damage.

(via Hyperallergic)





The incident, which took place at the pop-up art space 14th Factory, occurred two weeks ago. But video footage was only uploaded to YouTube on Thursday, showing a female gallery-goer setting off a domino effect after losing her balance and falling backwards into one of the room’s many display pedestals. These were part of an installation titled Hypercaine, a collaboration between artists Simon Birch, Gabriel Chan, Jacob Blitzer, and Gloria Yu. In an interview with Hyperallergic, Yu said three of the crown-like sculptures atop the pedestals were irreparably damaged, and the others were affected to “varying degrees.” Some have hypothesized that the video, which captures the incident perfectly, may be a stunt to promote the show.





