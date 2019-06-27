20 Striking Moments in Photojournalism This Month

An emaciated polar bear was spotted roaming the outskirts of the Siberian industrial city of Norilsk on June 17th. In February, officials in Novaya Zemlya declared a state of emergency when around 50 polar bears migrated to the archipelago, and environmentalists warned that as Arctic sea ice melts, more animals will venture south looking for food. This bear was at first assumed to have wandered hundreds of miles, though specialists later determined its fur was too clean to have made such a journey, and that it may have been released by nearby poachers.