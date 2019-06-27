20 Striking Moments in Photojournalism This Month

June is a month of celebration, reflection, and protest. As people worldwide have dressed themselves in rainbow hues to celebrate Pride and honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, commemorative events across the world paid tribute to the lives lost 75 years ago on D-Day and 30 years ago in Tiananmen Square. Muslims celebrated the end of Ramadan, and Italians toasted to their independence. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong’s residents marched in the streets to protest an extradition bill; Haitians continued a fifth month of dissent to oust their president; and Sudan’s uprising reached the half-year mark. In Russia, images of a lost, hungry polar bear spread across the internet, while tourism spiked to the ghost city of Pripyat, Ukraine. These are 20 of the most striking pictures taken this month.



