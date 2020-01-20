20 Trailblazing Artists with Major Museum Shows in 2020

In 2020, major art museums are recognizing the role of women in art history more than ever before through exhibitions ranging from a Renaissance master’s first major show to an examination of a sprawling Tuscan sculpture park. At the same time, institutions are still making room to showcase the best up-and-coming photographers, conceptual artists, and filmmakers, while celebrating the long careers of revered modern and contemporary artists, from Donald Judd to Jasper Johns. To ring in the new decade, we share 20 artists with major museum shows in 2020.



