20 Trailblazing Artists with Major Museum Shows in 2020

Artemisia Gentileschi is the world’s best known female Renaissance painter thanks to feminist scholarship in the 1970s and ’80s. Recently, her work has achieved new resonance due to the #MeToo movement and a reassessment of female artists’ roles in art history. For many years, Gentileschi’s depictions of strong heroines and acts of vengeance, like in her seminal work Judith Slaying Holofernes (ca. 1620), were considered reactions to her own sexual assault. However, recent scholarship has portrayed her as not a victim, but as a genius in her own right. The National Gallery of London ’s landmark Gentileschi show follows the museum’s 2018 acquisition of her work Self-portrait as Saint Catherine of Alexandria (1615–17), as well as growth in the artist’s market . The exhibition will display around 35 works from public and private collections.