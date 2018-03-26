For 20 Years, This Photographer Has Captured Mohawks in the Wild

“I’m coming at it through a stance of awe,” says the photographer Ed Templeton, discussing his portraits of mohawk-wearers around the world. “I like dressing super plain, not revealing anything about myself. But these people go: ‘I’m a punk, and I’m going to spike my hair up and walk around on the street and be that guy every day.’ I’m in awe of that, as an anthropological thing.”

The mohawk, like many cultural appropriations, has a fraught and twisty-turny history. Despite its Native American roots, it has—in its more extravagant, spiked, dyed forms—become associated in the popular imagination with the (predominantly white and male) punk rockers who adopted the haircut as an impossible-to-miss middle finger to the mainstream. The mohawk itself bifurcates into a dazzling array of subcategories, from the Chelsea hawk to the lazy hawk, and the dreadhawk to the rat-hawk.