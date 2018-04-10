Why 2018 Could Be Picasso’s Billion Dollar Year

The two-week winter London sales season each February acts as the art market’s throat-clearer, the year’s first opportunity to sell works at auction, and houses often offer pieces by that enduring auction stalwart, Pablo Picasso. In 2017, this went smoothly: After their Impressionist and modern sales, the three major auction houses (Sotheby’s, Christie’s, and Phillips) had sold over $80 million of Picassos, with nearly a dozen paintings and works on paper clearing the $1 million mark.

This year, things were different. During the two weeks of auctions, several dozen paintings, drawings, and prints by Picasso sold for more than $220 million, an astonishing figure that boosted sale totals for all three auction houses.

Experts say this year’s Picasso rush has several key drivers, including a blockbuster show at the Tate Modern; an unusually high number of once-in-a-generation works consigned at the same time; and a surge in interest in the artist from cash-rich Asian buyers. This perfect storm could bring 2018 Picasso sales to half a billion dollars just five months into the year, once several key works go on the block in May.

“The confluence of quote-unquote masterpieces coming up in the same short amount of time is highly unusual, and it would be hard to imagine another season when so many great works by Picasso were to come up,” said Max Carter, head of the Impressionist and modern art department at Christie’s. He said demand this season is coming from both “very active and emerging buyers who have fueled this added layer of competition” in the past 18 months, as well as “long-dormant clients who…really only come out for the very best.”

The Picassomania is such that one of the masterworks on offer, Fillette à la corbeille fleurie (1905), a Rose Period painting that’s the crown jewel of the collection of David Rockefeller, had its $70 million estimate revised to $120 million—an upwards climb of an eye-popping $50 million—after executives at Christie’s toured the piece among clients and realized its demand was deeper and more ravenous than originally thought.

In May, Christie’s is also offering Le Marin (1943), which was once part of the fabled collection of Victor and Sally Ganz and is being sold by Steve Wynn, the embattled Las Vegas casino magnate who has been divesting his shares of his hotel empire after stepping down as CEO amid accusations of sexual assault. It is estimated to sell in the range of $70 million.

“People see Picasso as the great name in 20th-century art,” said Carter. “And if you can buy the best examples within his work, you’re never going to regret it.”

Carter said the only comparable run on a single artist’s work at auction was the 1997 Christie’s sale of works from the Ganz collection, which, in addition to the sale of Le Marin for $8.8 million, saw Le Rêve (1932) sell for $48.4 million. It was a frantic display of frenzied Picasso bidding that has been described in retrospect as “a steroid injection to the market.”

But the historic Ganz auction could be eclipsed when the dust settles on this year’s New York sales. The 17 works by Picasso in the Ganz sale grossed $164.5 million in 1997 dollars, or $253.7 million in today’s dollars. On top of the $220 million spent on Picassos in London in February, the two works at Christie’s in May could each crack the artist’s top five figures ever achieved.

“They could both make north of $100 million because they are both exceptional, and they both have remarkable provenance,” said Brett Gorvy, a co-owner of the gallery Lévy Gorvy and former chairman of the post-war and contemporary art department at Christie’s. He knows a thing or two about pricy Picassos: In 2015, Gorvy was bidding on behalf of a client trying to win Les Femmes d’Alger (Version “O”) from 1955, battling it out against post-war and contemporary head Loic Gouzer as the bidding soared past $150 million. Gorvy’s client bid a historic—and winning—figure of $160 million, drawing gasps from the crowd. With the buyer’s premium, the total came to $179 million, a record for any work of art sold at auction until Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi sold at Christie’s for $450 million in November 2017.

The recent London sales achieved such a high figure due to the runaway success of the top two lots. Femme au béret et à la robe quadrille (1937) broke the record for the most expensive painting ever sold in Europe when it went for $69.2 million at Sotheby’s, and the newly resurgent Phillips was able to gin up the bidding on one of its all-time trophy consignments, Picasso’s La Dormeuse (1932). Estimated to top off at $25.4 million, it instead pulled in $59.1 million after bidding, with Gorvy losing out as the underbidder to Harry Smith, the same advisor who picked up Femme au béret et à la robe quadrille at Sotheby’s. Those two works were among the 13 Picasso works purchased by Smith and his firm, Gurr Johns, on behalf of their clients during the sales.