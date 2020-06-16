2020’s MFA Grads on What It Means to Be an Artist Today

Before I am an artist, I am a human being. Actually, I am not used to defining myself as an “artist.” There is no doubt that I am an artist in the contemporary art scene. However, when I leave the exhibition space, I am still a normal person. The role of artists might always bring out the impression of romance, privilege, or even authority of aesthetics. The mindset of artists conferring knowledge to the masses results in an inequality of power.

My fine arts training and creative experiences help me to understand the world in an alternative way. It is also related to knowledge and human civilization. I am obsessed with sharing my creations and research outcomes, but I am also curious about everybody in society, since I believe everyone in this world can have their own unique point of view and is able to influence the world in their own way. I am simply one of the humans in this world.



