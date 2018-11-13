Ricardo Bofill, La Muralla Roja (“The Red Wall”), 1973. Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura.
“Predictive Dream” (2010–14) by Katsuyo Aoki
Katsuyo Aoki, Predictive Dream XV, 2010. Courtesy of the artist.
Milan Cathedral (1386–1965)
Milan Cathedral, 1386–1965. Image via Wikimedia Commons.
Hasegawa Co. Poster (1985) by Makoto Saito
Makoto Saito, Hasegawa Co. Poster, 1985. © Museum für Gestaltung Zürich. Courtesy of the Museum für Gestaltung Zürich.
Chauffeuse basse dite Kangourou (ca. 1955) by Pierre Jeanneret
San Marco Basilica (828–1094)
San Marco Basilica, 828–1094. Image via Wikimedia Commons.
City Palace, Jaipur, India (1729–32)
City Palace, Jaipur, India, 1729. Photo by Brando, via Flickr.
Metamorphosis Insectorum Surinamensium (1705) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Maria Sibylla Merian, Metamorphosis Insectorum Surinamensium, 1705. © Museum für Gestaltung Zürich. Courtesy of the Museum für Gestaltung Zürich.
Meissen Porcelain Königlich-Sächsische Coffee Service (1880–90)
Meissen Porcelain Königlich-Sächsische Coffee Service, 1880–90. © Museum für Gestaltung Zürich. Courtesy of the Museum für Gestaltung Zürich.
Fallingwater (1935) by Frank Lloyd Wright
Frank Lloyd Wright, Fallingwater, 1935. Image via Wikimedia Commons.
La Muralla Roja (“The Red Wall”) (1973) by Ricardo Bofill
Ricardo Bofill, La Muralla Roja (“The Red Wall”), 1973. Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura.
Lime-Basil Triangulation, from Geometric Desserts (2015–17) by Dinara Kasko
Dinara Kasko, Lime-Basil Triangulation, from Geometric Desserts 2015–17. Courtesy of Dinara Kasko.
Grammo-grafik, Kunstgewerbemuseum Zürich Poster (1957) by Gottlieb Soland
Gottlieb Soland, Grammo-grafik, Kunstgewerbemuseum Zürich Poster, 1957. © Museum für Gestaltung Zürich. Courtesy of the Museum für Gestaltung Zürich.
Seed Cathedral, UK Pavilion, Shanghai World Expo (2010) by Thomas Heatherwick
Thomas Heatherwick, Seed Cathedral, UK Pavilion, Shanghai World Expo, 2010. Photo by Iwan Baan. Courtesy of Heatherwick Studios.
Algorithmic Modeling Cake, from Geometric Desserts (2015–17) by Dinara Kasko
Dinara Kasko, Algorithmic Modeling Cake, from Geometric Desserts, 2015–17. Courtesy of Dinara Kasko.
Chand Baori, Jaipur (ca. 9th century)
Chand Baori, Jaipur, ca. 9th century. Image via Wikimedia Commons.
Mutual Vibration (2017) by Jonny Niesche
“Segmentation Series” (2009–17) by Jiyong Lee
Blur Building (2002) by Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Blur Building, 2002. Photo by Beat Widmer. Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro.
Mirrorcube Treehotel (2010) by Tham & Videgård Arkitekter
Tham & Videgård Arkitekter, Mirrorcube Treehotel, 2010. Photo by Åke Elson Lindman. Courtesy of Tham & Videgård Arkitekter.
Tham & Videgård Arkitekter, Mirrorcube Treehotel, 2010. Photo by Åke Elson Lindman. Courtesy of Tham & Videgård Arkitekter.
Ombré Glass Chair (2017) by Germans Ermičs
Germans Ermičs, Ombré Glass Chair, 2017. Courtesy of the artist.
Vases by Ettore Sottsass
Excerpts from the book Beauty by Sagmeister & Walsh. © 2018 Phaidon Press Limited.