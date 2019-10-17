$22-Million Nicolas de Staël Painting Breaks Auction Record at Christie’s in Paris

Despite the sale’s modest results, the huge turnout augurs well for Christie’s. It suggested that the auctions organized to coincide with Paris’s mega-fair, FIAC, are successfully drawing potential collectors away from the bevvy of fairs and gallery openings for a couple of hours.

“Paris is the center of the art world this week and the international collectors were very responsive to our high-quality works presented tonight,” Paul Nyzam and Antoine Lebouteiller, the co-heads of the sale, said in a statement. “The concept of this sale, which presents the best of the 20th century, proved for the fourth time that Christie’s FIAC week sales is now anchored in the global art calendar.”

The FIAC week sales at Christie’s continue with the Art Moderne day sale on Friday.