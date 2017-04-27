The 25 Shows You Need to See during Frieze Week

Drawing on the historic 1933 exhibition of the same name at Durand-Ruel Gallery in New York, this two-part exhibition, organized with Carlo Severi and Bernard de Grunne, questions the role of Primitivism in modern and contemporary art. In addition to re-assembling that show of sculptures made by the Fang people of Central Africa and modern paintings, the exhibition also presents the works of contemporary artists, including Joe Bradley, Mark Grotjahn, and Matthew Lutz-Kinoy.







