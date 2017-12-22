Very rarely does an artwork come around that has the effect of a literal punch to the gut. Jafa’s Love is the Message, the Message is Death is one such artwork. The seven-and-a-half-minute video, set to Kanye West’s gospel-infused “Ultralight Beam,” cycles rapidly through found video footage and home movies: a police officer shooting an unarmed black man in the back; teens dancing the dougie; President Obama singing “Amazing Grace” at a memorial service for Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney and eight parishioners killed by a white supremacist at Charleston’s Emanuel A.M.E. Church; clips of James Brown, Beyoncé, Martin Luther King Jr., Bayard Rustin, and the Notorious B.I.G.; helicopter footage of the L.A. Riots; and fans swag surfin’ at a basketball game. It is tragic to an extent that brings tears to your eyes even upon recollection. But it is also exultant and proud.

The 57-year-old Jafa has existed on the perimeter of the movie industry and art world since his breakout work as a cinematographer on Julie Dash’s 1991 film Daughters of the Dust. (Further credits include Spike Lee’s Crooklyn, 1994, and Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut, 1999.) More recently, he gained popular acclaim for inspiring Beyoncé’s 2016 visual album Lemonade and working on music videos for Solange and Jay-Z, including an eight-minute film (directed with collaborators Elissa Blount-Moorhead and Malik Sayeed) for “4:44,” which recalls the aesthetic of Love is the Message, the Message is Death.

The clips Jafa sources for his films are part of his ongoing effort to create a visual archive of black American life, an archive that largely has yet to exist due to legacies of slavery and ongoing structural racism (the Hammer Museum showed nearly 200 of the binders that make up this archive as part of “Made in L.A. 2016”). His interest in helping qualify a black aesthetic, “to make black cinema with the power, beauty, and alienation of black music,” as he has said numerous times, led to APEX (2013), which was shown this summer at Art Basel in Basel.

But it was Love is the Message, the Message is Death that finally made the art world embrace Jafa and Jafa embrace it back. Following the film’s debut at Gavin Brown’s Harlem space in November 2016, it went on to show at MOCA Los Angeles, the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C., the Vinyl Factory and the Serpentine Galleries and Store Studios in London, and New York’s Met Breuer, which then purchased the work. It is institutional recognition of his larger project, one that has the potential to permanently shift American culture—recognition that is long overdue.



