$29.8-Million Hockney Can’t Escape Brexit’s Shadow at Sotheby’s in London

Brexit hung over the Sotheby’s sale both figuratively and literally:Vote to Love (2018), a work painted on a “Vote to Leave” pro-Brexit placard, was the night’s third lot and sold for over twice its low estimate, fetching a hammer price of £950,000 ($1.2 million), or £1.15 million ($1.4 million) with fees. But Britain’s final departure from the European Union on January 31st may have tempered bidding on the sale’s higher-priced works and impacted its bottom line. The lots with the evening’s nine highest hammer prices all sold within or below their pre-sale estimates, excluding additional fees. The splashy Hockney failed to ignite a bidding war. And the only lot withdrawn was projected to be one of the sale’s biggest: asqueegee painting with a pre-sale estimate of £6 million to £8 million ($7.7 million–$10.3 million).