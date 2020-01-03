3 Major Misconceptions about Jan van Eyck’s Enigmatic “Arnolfini Portrait”

With her slender, pale hand resting on what appears to be a late-stage pregnancy baby bump, there is little to suggest that Giovanna Cenami is not with child. Panofsky argued the importance of the fact that this union is taking place in a “nuptial chamber” instead of a sitting room, and pointed to a carved wooden figure of St. Margaret triumphing over the Dragon in the background of the painting. “This Saint,” Panofsky wrote, “was especially invoked by women in expectation of a child.”

If you look closely, however, you will see a vivid green cloth intertwined between Giovanna’s fingers. She is holding up her dress , which is itself a conspicuous display of opulence and wealth. Clothes are an undeniable form of visual communication, and this dress gives myriad clues as to who these people were and the society they lived in. If she were to let go of the heavy bundle of fabric she’s holding at her sternum, the cloth would pool around her, rendering her nearly immobile.

The Arnolfinis were a wealthy Italian family that traded luxury goods (specifically fabrics) in Bruges. During this time, there is an emergence of mercantile capitalism that flourishes in port cities throughout Europe. Giovanna’s dress signals some of the luxury trades that the Arnolfinis would have been making. The green fabric is broadcloth—a dense, widely woven wool that was one of England’s finest exports at the time—and the fur on her trimmed sleeves is thought to be arctic fox fur, which would have been a Baltic import. With the rise of trade, the social rigidity of the past began to dissipate, and wealth was no longer reserved for those who were born into it. There are many more questions than answers when it comes to understanding the Arnolfini Portrait, but one thing is clear: They were one of the wealthiest and best-dressed couples in town.