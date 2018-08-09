3 Textile Art Projects You Can Do with Friends

Many fiber art mediums inspire artists to create their own functional items—like rugs, blankets, or clothing—instead of buying them from a store. And when a maker is knowledgeable on how to source their materials, they can build entire projects with low overhead, and without relying on retailers. One simple way to start learning about where your materials come from is to grow your own art supplies.

Most of the materials needed for paper-making, weaving, and fabric-dyeing can come from plants like flax, willow, and flowers. While you could easily begin a small garden with one or two plants by yourself, organizing a community garden can help bring people together and generate a larger and more diverse crop. For Sharon Kallis, an artist who co-founded a community garden for “art crops” in 2008, teaming up with other artists to cultivate plants is an enriching way to socialize, organize, and source art materials in an eco-friendly manner.

In Kallis’s book Common Threads: Weaving Community Through Collaborative Eco Art (2014), she notes that for some artists, the amount of time, energy, and planning needed to grow resources may become tiring. To make sure artist-gardeners stay interested, Kallis recommends having a few lead gardeners to help organize monthly work parties and strategize how the garden is funded. Another method for holding participants’ interest is to put on show-and-tells, where makers can share projects they’re working on that use materials from the garden.

While Kallis’s garden has a vast array of crops, including willow and bamboo, a simpler garden to begin with is one for textile dyes. Flowers, fruits, and vegetables can be grown and transformed into highly pigmented dyes with just a few simple steps . Some popular plants to use are indigo for blues, madder for reds, marigolds for yellows, roses for pinks, and hibiscus for purples.



