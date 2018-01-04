3 Ways to Channel Your Fears into Creativity

1. Lose the imposter syndrome

The imposter syndrome is designed to make us feel like failures, even if we’re doing our very best; and especially when our very best is more than enough. It tells us that no matter how skilled we are, all of our achievements are mistakes—and that any successes were arrived at by an accidental stroke of luck.

Artists who suffer from imposter syndrome find it difficult to continue making work because they carry a perpetual fear of being outed as a fraud. The imposter syndrome can keep you from making your best work, and worse, it can keep you from being who you really are.

Are there parts of your creative life that are currently on hold because of fear? Imagine a different life, one that exists not without fear, but with a different kind of fear: one that encourages you to examine it. The next time you feel like a stranger inside your own body, ask yourself, ‘Do I deserve this opportunity? Have I worked hard for my success? Why do I feel it is unearned?’ Answer these questions honestly. Face your fear of being outed as imposter, and you’ll unleash a slew of creativity that has been waiting for you to find it—not because it came to you accidentally, but because it was always inside you.