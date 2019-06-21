



Other limited palettes

Painters who want the potential for both bright color and greyed color can choose from many other limited palettes, each with its own strengths and weaknesses.

For a broad range of color, a simple palette made of saturated red, blue, and yellow pigments, plus white, is key. Whenever pigments are combined, they lose some chroma, so starting with high-chroma colors ensures that your mixtures will be intense.

This color palette combines cadmium red light, ultramarine blue, and cadmium yellow light, plus white. As with the Zorn palette, it can make a version of every hue, but the saturation level is much higher.