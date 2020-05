400 Women Photographers Are Banding Together to Capture Life during Quarantine

What does life look like under lockdown? Around the world, photographers have been braving the front lines in order to capture this new self-isolated reality—alien images of empty streets, spread-too-thin hospitals, and the concealed faces of people wearing masks becoming all too familiar.

Even photographers who have found themselves shuttered at home have found ways to respond to the pandemic. In March, as countries began issuing lockdown and stay-at-home orders to curb the virus’s spread, 400 women photographers decided to band together virtually in order to provide one another with support, inspiration, and opportunities.

The project, WP – The Journal , started as a discussion within Women Photograph, an organization founded by photojournalist Daniella Zalcman in 2017 to combat the lack of women photographers getting commissioned by major publications. Inclusive of all women-identifying and non-binary photographers, Women Photograph provides a public database for magazine photo editors; a network for the organization’s members; grants for underrepresented photographers; and opportunities for mentorship, professional support, and exhibitions.

Led by member photographers and project curators Hannah Yoon and Charlotte Schmitz, The Journal was born out of a Women Photograph brainstorming conversation wherein Zalcman asked the group to consider ways the organization could come together to respond to the pandemic. Schmitz proposed that they develop collaborative projects, and Yoon volunteered to help.