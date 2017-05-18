Wednesday night’s $448 million Post-War and Contemporary sale at Christie’s New York showed the appetite for fresh-to-market works is stellar, if not voracious.

The results were a notable increase from November’s total of $277 million, thanks to a handful of high-value lots, including four works that together made up more than one third of the total.

Those results suggested something of a comeback at the top end of the market, a segment of the auction market that had declined sharply in 2016 as high-rollers held their cards close to the vest during a tumultuous year. The total value sold of works priced above $10 million fell by more than half last year, according to The Art Market | 2017, a report published recently by Art Basel and UBS, in a year when worldwide auction sales dropped by 26%.

The sale finished with 96% of lots sold, or 68 out of 71, and a 99% rate sold by value. The result without the buyer’s premiums came to $391.3 million, falling within the estimated $339.2 million to $462.8 million range. The vast majority of the works were fresh to market, 85% having not been for sale in at least 20 years, something which tends to stoke demand.

Two lots were withdrawn, including a pricey untitled 1977 painting by Willem de Kooning, which had been estimated for between $25 million and $35 million and a Bruce Nauman sculpture with a $2 million–$3 million estimate. As for the three unsold lots, Loic Gouzer, Christie’s chairman for Post-War & Contemporary Art, blamed President Donald Trump. Given the events of the week, who was in a position to question him? Still, American buyers were a major presence on Wednesday night, winning 55% of the works, and seemingly unfazed by current events and the stock market’s drop on Wednesday.