$46.2-Million Lichtenstein Nude Drives Christie’s Global Relay Auction

Christie’s conducted its first major auction since the COVID-19 outbreak on Friday, with auctioneers in its Hong Kong, Paris, London, and New York salesrooms symbolically passing the gavel in a global relay sale.

The so-called “One” global sale brought in a total of $420.9 million, including fees. With three of the planned 82 lots withdrawn and five failing to sell, Christie’s tallied a solid 94 percent sell-through rate by lot, and 97 percent by value.

In Hong Kong and London, auction house staff were joined by a few in-person bidders, several of whom competed for and won major lots. The New York and Paris rooms were staff-only, with social distancing measures observed in the former and employees separated by clear barriers in the latter. The relay format created a sense of camaraderie that differentiated Christie’s virtual auction effort ever so slightly from recent efforts in a similar vein at Sotheby’s and Phillips, each of which was conducted entirely from a single location with a single auctioneer.

The result was a slow but often spirited auction that stretched to nearly four hours as the auctioneers corralled bids coming simultaneously into four different rooms in four different countries, as well as online. Each leg of the sale was conducted in the local currency, so prices shifted from Hong Kong dollars to euros, to pounds, and finally to United States dollars.

David Hockney A few lots sparked sustained bidding wars, some of them spanning continents.Jade Plant (1988), for instance, was featured in the London leg of the sale, but ultimately went to a bidder on the line with the president of Christie’s Asia Pacific, Francis Belin, for more than double its low estimate—the hammer price of £3.5 million ($4.4 million) came to £4.1 million ($5.2 million) with fees.



