These 5,000-Year-Old Sculptures Look Shockingly Similar to Modern Art

In short, the avant-garde retinue—Arp, Brâncuși, Modigliani, Moore, Picasso,, and, among others—turned to the arts of foreign and ancient cultures in order to shake off the mores of Western visual tradition. Although the extent to which some of these artists were directly inspired by Cycladic sculpture remains unclear, the craze for these elegant, prehistoric artifacts around the turn of the century made an undeniably deep impression on visual culture. Many artists and historians have waxed poetic about the influence of “primitive” African and pre-Columbian art on modernism, but the formal similarities to Cycladic art are too striking to be ignored any longer.