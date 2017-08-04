Valued at $20 million Canadian, the photographs were donated to the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia four years ago by the Mintz family—just two days after they were purchased for $4.75 million U.S. from Leibovitz herself. But the gift raised a number of red flags. Donors can apply to have their gifts reviewed by a Canadian board to determine if the works are of “outstanding significance” and “national importance” in order to qualify for a tax break for the donors following an assessment. Had a deduction been granted for the Leibovitz collection, it would have resulted in a tax windfall more than double the price originally paid for the pieces. After four applications, the board has certified only 762 pieces at a value of $1.6 million. “We disagree with the decision,” the museum told the Times in a statement. “We consider Annie Leibovitz to be one of the most influential photographers of her time and feel the collection is culturally significant—to our province, our country, and internationally.” The refusal to certify the entire collection has prevented Leibovitz, who still holds the copyrights to the works, from being paid in full. Under the terms of her deal with the Mintz family, the photographer was to be paid half of the $4.75 million upfront, with the other half coming following the certification. And though the Canadian museum owns the photographs, Leibovitz still holds the copyrights and can control their exhibition.