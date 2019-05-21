KAWS consignors seem to be demanding that estimates be pushed up in the wake of the record-breaking results, but the amount of action on the week’s biggest KAWS lots proved it’s still possible for KAWS classics to go undervalued. An untitled work from 2016 with a high estimate of $550,000 at the Phillips 20th Century & Contemporary Art Day Sale Afternoon Session on Wednesday sold for $1.1 million. That night at Christie’s post-war sale, KURFS (TANGLE) (2009) held a high estimate of $800,000 but sold for $2.65 million. At Sotheby’s on Thursday, KURF (HOT DOG) (2008), had an ambitious high estimate of $2 million, but beat it with a $2.2 million hammer, or $2.66 million with fees. Also on Thursday came the 17th lot of the Phillips 20th Century and Contemporary Art Evening Sale, KAWS’s THE WALK HOME (2012), which had a high estimate of $800,000. With five bidders on the phones, the work climbed to a $5 million hammer, or just under $6 million with fees.

It’s unclear why THE WALK HOME came to be worth more than twice as much as both KURFS (TANGLE) and KURF (HOT DOG). Both of the “KURFS” works depict members of the cartoon Smurf family, while THE WALK HOME presents the cartoon sea creature SpongeBob SquarePants with his hands in the air. Perhaps the SpongeBob works, along with the Simpsons works, will go on to be considered especially valuable parts of the KAWS oeuvre.



