5 Artists to Follow If You like Banksy

Bambi, a London-based street artist, first gained attention in 2010 when her signature tag appeared under a stenciled portrait of the late singer Amy Winehouse in the Camden Town district of London. A decade later, her work can be found scattered throughout London and its surrounding neighborhoods. Wielding a spray can from the young age of nine, Bambi received her undergraduate degree from the City and Guilds of London Art School and her masters degree from Central Saint Martins at the University of Arts London.

Hailed by critics as the “female Banksy,” Bambi resents the expression, and has in turn referred to Banksy as the “male Bambi.” While an esteemed artist in her own right, it is impossible not to draw parallels between two artists’ work. Like Banksy, Bambi employs satire in her work to highlight political and social injustices. She critiques current events and a celebrity-obsessed culture by reflecting images of contemporary society back to the viewer. A staunch feminist, Bambi’s work often speaks to the negative portrayal and villainization of women in media. In a 2019 artwork titled Weapon of Voice, a female figure holding two spray cans is seen surrounded by 22 red stars—similar to those of the Paramount Studios logo—with each star containing the name of an iconic female figure, from Nina Simone to Marina Abramovic.

Today, Bambi continues to expose harsh truths on the streets of London, while also producing limited-edition prints with her exclusive publishing company, Endangered Editions, which have been exhibited at galleries such as TAG Fine Arts at the art fair INK Miami in 2019. Her work sits in the collections of esteemed art collectors, including a slew of known celebrities like Brad Pitt, Rihanna, Adele, and Kim Kardashian.



