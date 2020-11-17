5 Artists to Follow if You Like Cy Twombly

Brian Rattiner creates abstract paintings that depict the memories and sensations of a place. To free himself from concepts and preconceived ideas, Rattiner drips paint onto the canvas to determine the composition of a painting. He then works quickly, often completing a work in a single sitting. The finished works are gestural landscapes that convey the visceral experience of a place, rather than describing its likeness.

The son of an art teacher, Rattiner grew up with an emphasis on creativity. He pursued a degree in illustration with a focus in painting at the Rhode Island School of Design, where he graduated with his BFA in 2004.