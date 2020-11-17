5 Artists to Follow if You Like Cy Twombly

Artist Arturo Herrera obscures fragments of popular imagery––such as cartoon characters––among abstract forms, creating images that are simultaneously familiar and enigmatic. The sinuous lines in his work weave together to build shapes that border figuration and abstraction. The experience of viewing one of Herrera’s paintings is like that of a Rorschach test or finding shapes in the clouds—your brain searches for patterns and meaning to make sense of the image.
After growing up in Venezuela, Herrera moved to the United States to attend the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma, where he received his BA, before going on to pursue his MFA at the University of Illinois in Chicago. The fragmented forms present in Herrera’s work reflect his multicultural identity and education, combining inspiration from his native Venezuela with American pop cultural imagery and art historical references.