5 Artists to Follow if You Like Georgia O’Keeffe

Artist Camilla Engström creates vibrant, joyful paintings that address beauty ideals and climate change. After growing up between Sweden and China, Engström moved to New York to study fashion at the Fashion Institute of Technology. Ultimately, she changed course, left school, and began painting as a way to reflect on and process personal events.

Through her painting, Engström developed Husa, a pink, playful, full-bodied character. She is a manifestation of Engström’s alter ego, and a rejection of the tall, thin figures she had become accustomed to drawing in fashion school. Husa appears frequently throughout Engström’s work, in an imaginary world where she nurtures the land with her maternal energy.

“Returning Home,” Engström’s most recent solo exhibition with Los Angeles gallery Over the Influence, featured a series of paintings made during the pandemic. The artist found solace and consolation in nature during quarantine; some of the works from “Returning Home” depict colorful and seemingly serene landscapes. The natural imagery, such as erupting volcanoes, reflects the inner turmoil Engström felt during this period.



