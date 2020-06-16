5 Artists to Follow If You Like KAWS

In his work, Hebru Brantley explores themes of empowerment, heroism, and hope. With his signature characters FLYBOY and LIL MAMA, he challenges traditional white representations of superheroes. Born and raised in Chicago, Brantley’s style is largely inspired by AfriCOBRA, the Chicago-based artist collective that formed in the 1960s. Similar to KAWS, Brantley works across various mediums including painting, screen prints, and vinyl figurines.
In October 2019, Brantley launched Nevermore Park, a 6,000-square-foot installation in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago. The immersive environment is the imagined universe of FLYBOY and LIL MAMA. Brantley currently lives and works in Los Angeles, where he has expanded his work into content creation and established his media company, Angry Hero. His work is recognized internationally and sits in the collections of celebrity collectors such as Amar’e Stoudemire
and Jay-Z and Beyoncé.