5 Artists to Follow If You Like KAWS

Spanish artist Javier Calleja is best known for his trademark characters with disproportionately large heads and exaggerated eyes, reminiscent of anime characters. In his work, Calleja often pairs these childlike figures with sarcastic text, revealing his dark humor and wit. Calleja has gained significant international attention in the past year with two solo exhibitions: “Clouds through the window” at Galerie Zink in Germany, which was a salon-style presentation of painted portraits, and “I did, I do, I will do” at AishoNanzuka gallery in Hong Kong, for which he translated his signature characters into larger-than-life sculptures. One piece from the latter show, titled Little Maurizio (2019),pays homage to Italian artist. Calleja’s work was also presented at Art Basel in Hong Kong in 2019 with Nanzuka Gallery