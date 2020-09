5 Artists to Follow if You Like Yayoi Kusama

In her paintings, artist Barbara Takenaga evokes scenes that are simultaneously macro- and microcosmic. Her abstract compositions fluctuate between celestial and cellular, one moment appearing as constellations set against a vast night sky, and the next as particles swarming together under a microscope. Her elaborate and often repetitive patterns create moments of tension and release as they lead the viewer across the canvas.

Takenaga allows elements of chance to dictate the composition of the painting. She begins each work by pouring paint directly onto the canvas. From there, her process is highly technical and laborious, as she covers the surface of the work with intricate networks of line and shape.

Takenaga’s work has been likened to the expansiveness of the landscape and night sky in Nebraska, where she was born and raised. After receiving her BFA and MFA from the University of Boulder in Colorado, Takenaga went on to teach as a professor at Williams College in Massachusetts from 1985 until 2018. Her work has been widely exhibited at institutions including MASS MoCA , the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, the National Academy Museum in New York, and the International Print Center New York . This April, Takenaga was announced as the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship.