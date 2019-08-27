5 Artists Using Glitter to Create Dazzling and Complex Artworks

As an art material, glitter offers easy seduction. Basic biology mandates that sparkling surfaces lure even the most sophisticated viewer’s eye. “We are drawn to shiny things in the same wild way our ancestors were overcome by a compulsion to forage for honey,” New York Times writer Caity Weaver wrote last winter in a much-loved article about her visit to a New Jersey glitter factory.

Beyond its eye-catching quality, glitter evokes youthful craft making; refracts light to create dynamic, shifting perspectives; and straddles the line between glamour and camp. It’s no wonder that artists and curators alike are intrigued by the material. A current exhibition at the Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore College, “Serious Sparkle,” celebrates contemporary artists who use glitter in their practice. “Glitter is often considered a ‘low’ art material, so bringing it into the space of a museum or gallery calls attention to the associations that come with it,” said Molly Channon, a curatorial assistant at the Tang.

Below, we examine the practices of five artists—three of them featured at the Tang—who use glitter to address race, identity, gender, and craft in their dazzling work.



