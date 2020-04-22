Josef Albers Gina Fischli, who graduated from the Royal Academy of Art in 2018, has made polymer sculptures that resemble castle-shaped cakes; a giant fake-fur handbag; and paintings that look likecolor studies—but in glitter. She embraces her varied material interests, evidencing a confidence, freedom, and sense of playfulness that have garnered her fans in New York and across Western Europe.

On February 29th, 303 Gallery presented a small show of Fischli’s fantastical castle cakes in its viewing room. The artist chose polymer clay, she said, because of its likeness to fondant, and the similarities between baking and handling the material. With turrets that look like upside-down ice cream cones, windows that resemble black licorice swirls, and small white blobs that conjure marshmallows, the works are both deliciously tempting and, of course, wholly inedible.