In “Gymnasium,” the artist portrays the fraught realm of competitive women’s gymnastics. Yet with crisp, flat forms and a muted color palette, she deftly constructs scenes that are undeniably meditative. “I want my work to have a calming effect, even if the content of the work is about disrupting,” Nkosi explained in a virtual walkthrough of the show. She surfaces the tension between the sport’s white, patriarchal, propagandistic history and its present-day heroes—young women of color like Simone Biles. At the same time, Nkosi draws a compelling parallel between the worlds of gymnastics and contemporary art. “As much as the work is talking about race and the idea of performing identity, the work is also about painting and about finding its place in the history of imagemaking and of painting black people and people of color,” Nkosi said.