In early July, news spread that the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., had acquired Jaune Quick-to-See Smith’s I See Red: Target (1992), making it the first painting on canvas by a Native American to enter the institution’s collection. Smith, now 80, is an enrolled Salish member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Nation in Montana. “My painting is caught in a perfect storm: Black Lives Matter, the death of George Floyd, Covid-19, the presidential election, the Standing Rock Sioux temporarily winning a stay on the pipeline and add to that the supreme court saying the Creek Indians do exist and their treaty is valid,” the artist told TheGuardian. “These are possible reasons that caused my painting to be purchased.” Like much of her work, I See Red: Target conveys a sociopolitical message, contending with the oppression of Native Americans in reaction to the 500th anniversary of Columbus arriving in the Americas.