5 Artists on Our Radar This December

For the Mexican multimedia artist Bosco Sodi, the Japanese philosophy of wabi sabi is central to life and work. To embrace wabi sabi is to find pleasure in the imperfect, and to see beauty in incompleteness, accident, and humble simplicity. Reflecting these tenets, Sodi’s monumental, richly pigmented works rely in large part on happenstance: As mixtures of pigment, glue, clay, and natural fibers dry, their surfaces crack unpredictably, resembling lava or earth. In addition to sourcing geologic material from his ancestral regions of Mexico, Sodi employs natural pigments such as lapis lazuli, indigo, carbon, and soot.