5 Artists on Our Radar This December

Swedish artist Sara-Vide Ericson performs and photographs scenes based on her lived experiences, thoughts, and dreams. She then uses the photographs as reference images to create the large-scale oil paintings that are her finished works. Staged in and around her home in the densely wooded region of Hälsingland, Sweden, the painted scenes often depict a figure interacting with objects in nature. Devoid of modern technology, the enigmatic narratives in Ericson’s work seem reminiscent of past eras, examining our current relationship to the natural world, artifacts, and rituals.

Since graduating from Stockholm’s Royal Institute of Art in 2009, Ericson has gained recognition as one of Sweden’s leading contemporary talents. Her work has exhibited extensively throughout the greater Nordic region with Galleri Mangus Karlsson in Stockholm and V1 Gallery in Copenhagen. “Interior Ambush,”a solo exhibition of the artist’s paintings, recently traveled throughout Sweden—starting at Stockholm’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts in 2019 before going on to Kalmar Konstmuseum, and ending at Hälsinglands Museum this past September.