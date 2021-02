The past year has been especially busy for Williams. She was featured in the 2020 edition of the “Made in L.A.” biennial at the Hammer Museum and Huntington Libraries; presented a solo exhibition, “A Field,” at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU in Richmond, Virginia; and led the dramaturgy and scenography for Louis Vuitton’s–directed 15-minute film for its fall/winter men’s collection. This January, her genius was recognized with the Grants to Artist award, presented by the Foundation for Contemporary Arts. On Artsy, demand for her works grew nearly four times in 2020 compared to the previous year. Williams is undoubtedly an artist to watch—and, furthermore, to invest time towards unraveling and understanding the symbolism beneath the surface of her works.