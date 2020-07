Spiral Group Guerrilla Girls The late Emma Amos is perhaps best known for her tenure in the short-lived but history-shaping(as the only woman). However, she was also a member of the, an editor of the feminist Heresies Collective’s journal, and a powerhouse painter in her own right. Amos, who died this past May at the age of 83, was born in 1937 in Atlanta and began her formal studies at 17. She moved to New York in her early twenties, where she worked for textile artist Dorothy Liebes and pursued graduate studies at NYU.

The 1966 work Baby demonstrates Amos’s focus on color. As she told art historian Lucy Lippard in 1991, “Every time I think about color, it’s a political statement. It would be a luxury to be white and never have to think about it.” In Baby, the blocks of color vibrate against one another, demonstrating the power of contrast. Later works, such as Memory (2012), are more explicit nods to Amos’s interest in textiles, which she gained through Liebes. The work hangs down from a horizontal rod; the domestic scene is framed by a decorative border. Diagonal swaths of pattern create a floor and a rug, and a Black woman stares at the viewer, with smaller figures (perhaps memories of past selves) dotting the canvas.