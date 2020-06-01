5 Artists on Our Radar This June

Prior to her art career, Khosravi pursued graphic design and illustration; she earned an MFA in the latter discipline in 2009. Through painting, Khosravi found a way to reflect upon and process the traumatic experiences she endured as a young woman growing up in Iran. She moved to the United States and earned her MFA in painting at the Rhode Island School of Design in 2018. She hasn’t left the U.S. since 2015 due to restrictions imposed by President Trump’s travel ban.

In Khosravi’s paintings, her personal conflicts, moods, and memories combine with visual markers of the East and the West, of past and present. Khosravi’s references range from Islamic design and classical and medieval European art to fashion photography and Instagram. She often incorporates and paints on found textiles, adding physical texture and tension that only enhances the dynamic storytelling at play.

—Casey Lesser



