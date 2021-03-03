5 Artists on Our Radar This March

These ceramic works, made from stoneware, porcelain, gravel, and brick, nod to ancient Greek amphora vases and Renaissance paintings as well as the illuminated manuscripts of medieval Europe, Persian carpets of the Safavid period, and Japanese woodblock prints. Yet despite these historical undertones, Little’s work feels distinctly contemporary. She embraces the collaborative nature of ceramics and playfully prizes expression and human impulse over the smooth, glossy surfaces that master ceramicists and potters sought for centuries.
In these sculptures and her figurative paintings, Little aims to convey universal messages and portray themes that aren’t rooted in a specific time or place. “I am very sentimental, but I want my work to be open and have more entry points and interpretations,” she said in a 2019 interview
with Art of Choice.
—Casey Lesser