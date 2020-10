Park’s early work was informed by her strict Catholic upbringing in Korea: Her days were consumed with bible readings, church, school, and playing the organ. Art became a way to rebel against her patriarchal, sexually repressed surroundings—she drew erotic visions of the body in her notebooks. And though she always knew she wanted to pursue art, women were discouraged from doing so in Korea. During college, she transferred to the Tyler School of Art and Architecture in Philadelphia, where she felt free to explore sexuality in her work, but also discomfited by the way the male gaze objectified women across art history. “At the same time, a lot of students and professors were questioning this, which was inspiring,” Park said in a recent interview. “I wanted to find a way that reflected my experience and my own gaze in my work.”