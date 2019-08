Rows upon rows of polychromatic birds inhabit Hunt Slonem’s radiant canvases so it’s no surprise that the artist’s Brooklyn studio doubles as a substantial aviary. Indeed, the Americanpainter, printmaker, and sculptor keeps some 60 rescued birds as pets. He attributes his fascination with exotic avians —as well as butterflies and rabbits , which also regularly populate his paintings—to his childhood in Hawaii, where he lived temporarily while his father was posted at a local naval base. He then briefly studied abroad in the jungles of Nicaragua and Mexico. Having spent his formative years in spiritual places, Slonem celebrates his subjects as hallowed forces of nature. Tropical birds still rank among his highest-concept sources of inspiration for their majesty of form, big personalities, and magnificent colors, which Slonem has referred to as “the elixir of life.”