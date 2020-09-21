5 Artsy Viewing Rooms to Explore This Fall

Thomas Houseago Xavier Hufkens ’s Artsy Viewing Room presents a collection of fresh-from-the-studio paintings on paper by British artist. As the title of this new series, “Recovery Works,” suggests, these paintings were a critical part of the artist’s recovery from childhood trauma and unresolved personal issues, exacerbated by a year of turmoil.

While Houseago is best known for his large-scale sculptures, he has spoken openly about the fundamental role that drawing and painting have played in processing his emotions, something he discovered as a child when he used drawing as a technique for escapism and disassociation. The paintings present a vibrant serenity indicative of Houseago’s “gradual return to an improved state of mind.” Meditative paintings of the sun and moon rising and setting over the ocean or the artist’s daily matcha ritual are tempered by darker moments, such as The Trap - Escaped or Father & Son (both 2020), which imply some of the challenges that this series has helped Houseago to overcome.



