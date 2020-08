5 Artsy Viewing Rooms to Explore This Month

For their viewing room, Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel has revisited a 2017 gallery exhibition that pairs the work ofand. The work of both artists, produced in the 1970s and 1980s, explores desire, homoeroticism, and intimacy through statuesque nude portraits and tightly focused close-ups of body parts. The thoughtful juxtaposition of Mapplethorpe’s iconic work with that of Brazilian photographer Gomes highlights the subtle nuances in how each photographer approaches their subjects. Mapplethorpe’s sitters are often named in full and photographed multiple times, whereas Gomes’s anonymous subjects are interchangeable with the classical sculptures that he also photographs. Mapplethorpe’s images are highly staged and dramatically lit against Gomes’s natural compositions that capture private moments and interactions. Highlights from the show are Mapplethorpe’s four images of female bodybuilder Lisa Lyon, who he photographed over many years in an exploration of the traditional notions of beauty and representations of gender.