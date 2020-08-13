5 Artsy Viewing Rooms to Explore This Month

Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac
has used its inaugural Artsy Viewing Room to assemble a group of seven female artists who have each played a pioneering role in
and post-Minimalism. In organizing these artists by gender, the show asks us to view their approach to minimalist aesthetics through the lens of identity politics. Working across sculpture, painting, installation, and works on paper, these artists adopt some of the familiar formal components of geometric abstraction while introducing subtle, ironic, or even sensual nuances that could be said to challenge the overt masculinity of the Minimalist movement.
, who worked as ’s
first studio assistant after moving from Tokyo to New York, incorporates materials such as cotton string and spray paint to blur the typical precision of Minimalism’s rigid lines. ’s Forest of Threes
(1977–1978) is an example of the large-scale installations that the artist created and in which she produced her own choreographed experimental dance performances. The abstract forest carved from wood has not been exhibited since 1978, when she last performed within it.