5 Auction Market Takeaways from the First Half of 2017

The U.S. auction market led the recovery, with sales increasing 28% to $2.2 billion in the first six months of the year from the same period in 2016. That rise gives it the largest share of the auction market at 32.4%, ahead of China, last year’s leader. Most of the action was centered in New York City, where the aforementioned Basquiat sale took place, as well as the $57 million sale of La muse endormie, a 1913 cast bronze sculpture by Constantin Brancusi.

“The concentration of the high-end Art Market in New York has allowed the world’s most powerful collectors to compete in one same and unique marketplace,” the report noted. Other major Western art markets, including third- and fourth-place United Kingdom and France, also posted notable increases in auction turnover of 13% and 7%, respectively.