5 Shows by Emerging Artists You Can See Online

The submissions all comment—more or less literally—on one central motif: the body. Breit’s pictures feature contorted figures in leotards and white netting; the suggestive center of a leafy plant; a bruised knee (humorously titled Selfie, 2019); and the torso of a woman decked in a spectacular array of pink hues. Hübner, for her part, captures an aging eggplant; a woman sitting in a bathtub with a bubblegum-pink parka and goggles; and a close-up of ripped tights. The artists find connections and inspirations in their palettes, expansive conceptions of femininity, and apparent obsessions with clothing, pattern, and greenery.

“Our photos compliment each other in a really beautiful way, yet are totally different from each other,” said Breit.

—Alina Cohen



