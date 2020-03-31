5 Shows by Emerging Artists You Can See Online

Cortright is known for creating 2D landscapes by layering painterly marks, pixelated shapes, and seemingly miscellaneous images in Photoshop. She prints the finished product onto materials like aluminum, linen, or glossy paper. Her painting process—which can be seen in other works in the show, like dss hack_”l’histoire de la sociologie” _sexual psychology and ERNEST HEMINGWAY_exotic houseplants+FEMME NIKITA (both 2019)—is echoed at a massive, deconstructed scale in the show’s namesake installation.
“I’ve wanted to do this show for a while now,” Cortright said. “It’s a very simple concept but a very labor and cost intensive show to prep, print, and produce.” Although Cortright admitted that preparation for the show was tedious at times, she said of the experience: “we figured so many things out, and now I wanna do a ton of shows like this :)”
—Sarah Dotson