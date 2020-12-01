According to art advisor Sebastien Laboureau, “If you want to collect for value, you have to go with a very well-known artist, and objects of artwork that are signed in a clear numbered edition with clear authentication.”

Authenticating art toys is more difficult than in most other categories, however. This is because artists release their work through multiple channels. “While artists are sometimes represented by traditional galleries, they also release prints and editions through their own platforms or through collaboration with brands…as well as through major festivals like ComplexCon,” So said. “Most major auction houses are in close contact with the artist’s representatives to clear works before they come to the market. So if collectors are starting out in this category, I would definitely point them towards going via the auction route,” she added.

Pirovino counseled potential buyers to do their research. “My best advice to someone who’s really collecting and starting to put money into this is to find trusted sources and rely on knowledge bases that are rock solid,” he said.

For collectors who are looking to buy on the secondary market, Pirovino advised shopping at stores like StockX and Toy Tokyo, both of which have an excellent reputation for authenticating their toys. He said that if collectors are looking to buy from a lesser known individual seller, however, it is worth reaching out to an expert to authenticate the piece, or consulting one of the crowdsourced social media pages that have been set up to combat fakes, such as the @fakekawsbusta account on Instagram.



