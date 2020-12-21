5 Essential Tips for Collecting Ceramics

In addition, while ceramic art as a whole is rapidly increasing in market value, it is also a uniquely accessible acquisition for new collectors. Jeffrey Spahn , a secondary-market ceramics and sculpture dealer, consultant, and gallerist based in Berkeley, California, explained the appeal of the medium for both seasoned and first-time collectors. “One of the reasons that ceramic art is gaining more attention is that a lot of collectors’ walls are already full,” he said. “Ceramics bring color and texture and ideas off the wall and into three dimensions at a whole variety of price points…from an entry level of $500 to $500,000, and everywhere in between.”

Another factor in the growing interest in ceramics is, quite simply, that they’re fun. In a time when daily life is largely conducted online, the tactility of ceramics is a refreshing change of pace that, as Spahn explained, can “bring a lot of enjoyment to your life and to your collection.”

The aesthetic, conceptual, physical, and textural possibilities of ceramics are virtually endless, and the diverse applications of the medium are continually evolving. To help navigate this newly blossoming market, we rounded up some tips to consider when collecting ceramic art.



