5 Essential Tips for Collecting Drawings

Drawings must be framed properly. Amateur framings can easily lead to damage, dirt, and dust. An insecure backing also provides egress for insects (and gross flyspecks). Drawing media like graphite or pastel are also liable to smudge—so don’t cut corners and place a work you love in an IKEA frame, where its surface will be pressed flush against the glass or plastic surface. Sueyun Locks suggests a floating frame, which can have the added benefit of allowing the “character” and idiosyncrasies of the drawing’s paper (and its borders) to shine through.

When touching unframed works on paper, it’s imperative to wear cotton gloves, as Susan Swenson of Pierogi noted. “Even if you wash your hands, it’s the oils in our skin that degrades paper over time,” she said. “You may not see it at first, but years later, yellow marks appear at the edges of drawings which have been handled.”