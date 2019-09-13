5 Essential Tips for Collecting Drawings

In terms of installing your well-framed drawing, “sunlight—especially raking light—is the enemy,” Carr, the art advisor, stressed. She recommends collectors consider UV-protected windows and window shades—and, for the drawings themselves, frames with UV-protective covers. “For [those] who have residences that are exposed to a lot of natural light,” she added, “we often suggest that they have removable cloth covers made for the works, so that they can be covered and protected when the client is away for extended periods of time.” Humidity can also be a killer, so Carr recommends keeping that in mind when choosing where to hang a drawing.
“Drawings are more fragile than paintings, sculptures, and other media,” she admitted, “and therefore we tend to see condition issues more frequently, particularly with historical works.” The upside of all this fragility? “This makes discovering rare drawings in good condition all the more exciting for collectors!”