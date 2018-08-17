Nope! Prints are neither copies nor posters. Rather, they are distinct works independent from any other body of the artist’s work, an image that is made, usually with a plate, and then transferred to paper via ink as many times as the edition requires. And while the fact that they are made in multiples can make the whole endeavor feel a bit less special than the romance of a painting forged from the hand of the artist, print dealers who work directly with artists say it’s a medium that allows for exciting and fresh experimentation.

“A lot of people really just think that prints are reproductions of existing paintings, which is really not the case at all,” says Rachel Gladfelter, a director at Pace Prints Chelsea. “With a place like us, we have studios where artists will come in and work with incredible master printmakers, and maybe they’ll have an idea of a drawing that they start from, but a lot of times they don’t. They just sort of experiment.”

Alexandra Slattery, a sales manager at SoHo print gallery Two Palms , says that priority number one is educating new print collectors on the merits of the form, so they understand that it’s not just a cheaper version of an original work on paper, or a smaller reproduction of a painting.

“We deal with a lot of people who come in and say, ‘Oh my god, that’s $30,000? Why! It’s a reproduction,’” Slattery says. “We spend a lot of time explaining to people that prints are their own medium, and that artists take printmaking very seriously—that it adds to and contributes to their work as a whole. It’s not just a scan of a painting that’s been made, that’s been printed out so that people can get it for cheaper.”

Shara Hughes Leonardo Drew Gladfelter mentions that some artists she’s worked with get inspired by the process and integrate it into their larger practice.got hooked on ghost printing—where translucent color gets scattered on the print after the second transfer. And, an artist who shows with Sikkema Jenkins & Co. and usually makes sculptures, adopted a new material into his arsenal.

“[Drew] had an idea to work with paper pulp and make it into a sculptural form, and he made them into small editions,” Gladfelter says. “It’s really become a part of his work as a whole.”



