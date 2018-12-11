5 Essential Tips for Collecting Street Art

For most commercially successful artists, the best way to know about their latest work is to sign up for their galleries’ mailing lists and follow them on platforms like Artsy. But even the most established street artists with major gallery representation—like, say, KAWS—tend to do plenty of side projects, from clothing to toys, so subscribing to individual artists’ social media channels can also be a great place to start.

“Learn to follow current artists, younger artists, more emerging artists,” says Towers-Perkins. “Social media is a great way to connect personally, see what they’re up to. Quite often, they’ll be posting new work or posting special projects.”

Beyond social media, there’s a whole constellation of venues for the devoted urban art collector to stay informed. From tracking the brands collaborating with artists to attending events, as well as participating in online forums like Urban Art Association and Expresso Beans —where fans can share details about new or newly available works by their favorite artists—collectors have a bevy of resources.

For Worrall, the Urban Art Association is especially useful. “There are millions of threads on there,” he says. “It’s definitely quite Banksy-oriented, but there are a lot of other artists on there; sometimes [the person posting] is maybe someone who represents them from a gallery, but often, it’s fans who post about the new prints coming out by their favorite artists.”

The online forums are also helpful for discovering new and more affordable artists beyond the biggest names.



