5 Essential Tips for Collecting Street Art

For an art movement that prizes authenticity, street art is also very vulnerable to fakes.

“Some artists police the market for their work,” says Rupert Worrall, the head of modern and contemporary prints and editions at Forum Auctions in London, which recently held a dedicated auction of Banksy prints . “Especially as Banksy’s prices have gone up, there are forgeries out there.”

Stik OSGEMEOS In an effort to stem the spread of fakes, some artists have created dedicated authenticating bodies—like Banksy’s Pest Control and’s Squarity. Others have risen to prominence through more conventional channels, and have major gallery representation to help mitigate the spread of fakes—like the Brazilian twins, who show with Lehmann Maupin , or the French photo-muralist JR, who shows with Perrotin . In many respects, so long as collectors are sticking to reputable marketplaces, it’s just a matter of doing their due diligence.

“Collectors should always make sure something is in good condition, and if the artist produces certificates, that should come with the work,” says Worrall. “The market has become very transparent, the prices are out there, so always do your research.”

In terms of the secondary market for urban art, which— self-destructing paintings notwithstanding—is robust, most of the major auction houses are in close contact with artists’ representatives to clear works before they come to market.

“It’s a bit of a different set-up to a conventional artist and gallery relationship,” says Jacqueline Towers-Perkins, a post-war and contemporary art specialist at Bonhams, which organized its first dedicated urban art sale back in 2008 . “But I do think that street artists understand the importance of being aware of their work in the market, so there are definite designated bodies or handling services, in the way that Pest Control is the handling service for Banksy, or there is a studio contact that is available to speak on these works’ authenticity.”