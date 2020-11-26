5 Essential Tips for Collecting Surrealist Art

In officially establishing Surrealism in Paris in 1924, the poet André Breton wanted the artistic and literary movement to become a revolution that freed people’s minds from rational social constructs, exploring the unconscious mind as the origin of artistic creativity.

While the genre originated and flourished in Europe, World War II had dispersed and distributed its artists around the world. While some landed in New York and Los Angeles, many artists either found refuge in or permanently emigrated to Latin America, specifically Mexico.

It is this richness in history and diversity that makes Surrealist art evocative and timeless. However, these traits can also make Surrealist artworks intimidating to buy as a collector. In order to better understand collecting such artworks, we reached out to Surrealist experts to answer a few important questions.



