Diego Rivera artistic talents emerged early—and with obsessive fervor. At just three years old, he was so consumed by drawing that his father transformed an entire room in the family’s Guanajuato, Mexico, home into a space for the toddler to make art, covering the walls with blackboards for Rivera’s doodles.

Impressionists Cubists Picasso Several decades later, Rivera established himself as one of the 20th century’s most ambitious, boundary-pushing painters. In 1907, he left Mexico for Europe, rubbing elbows withand buddingin Spain and Paris., in particular, became a mentor, friend, then rival of the young Rivera. Away from home, he embedded references to Mexican history, culture, and the politics surrounding the burgeoning Mexican Revolution (1910–1920) in his increasingly Cubist compositions.

David Alfaro Siqueiros José Clemente Orozco Mexican Muralism Rivera settled back in Mexico in the early 1920s and began making the sprawling, contentious, social-realist public frescoes that would skyrocket him to art-world fame. With his contemporariesand, Rivera launched, a movement lauded by preeminent art historian Meyer Schapiro in 1937 as “the most vital and imposing art produced on this continent in the 20th century.”

From then on, Rivera’s work was overridingly political, lionizing socialist ideals, revolutionary leaders, and above all, everyday people. “An artist is above all a human being, profoundly human to the core,” Rivera said. “If the artist can’t feel everything that humanity feels, if the artist isn’t capable of loving until he forgets himself and sacrifices himself if necessary, if he won’t put down his magic brush and head the fight against the oppressor, then he isn’t a great artist.”

Below, we trace Rivera’s influential and impassioned practice through five of his most iconic artworks.



