5 Lawsuits That Could Reshape the Art World in 2018

On December 5th of this year, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. Among the questions raised by the case: Are cakes artworks? The query is an unexpected one to find at the heart of a major anti-discrimination lawsuit that pits a gay couple against the religious baker who refused to create a cake for their wedding, asserting it would violate his religious beliefs. In response, the couple, Charlie Craig and David Mullins, sued “cake artist” Jack Phillips, who runs a small bakery in Colorado called Masterpiece Cakeshop.

Craig and Mullins sued in 2012 and prevailed at the local and appellate level. But Phillips appealed, and now the Supreme Court has heard the case. The major issue at the heart of the lawsuit is the constitutionality of a Colorado law that bars business owners from discriminating against customers because of their race, creed, national origin, and sexual orientation, among other aspects of their identity. Phillips has argued that the law violates his first amendment rights by compelling him to “speak” by producing artworks (his cakes). In his brief to the Supreme Court, which compares cake art to the works of Alexander Calder and other artists, Phillips argues that the law regulates speech and as such needs to be subject to stricter court scrutiny that would see it ruled unconstitutional. The ACLU, which is representing Craig and Mullins, charge that the law does not regulate speech but simply mandates that businesses must treat customers equally, whatever product they’re selling.

Why it Matters:

The Colorado statute is similar to many anti-discrimination laws in states across the country, and the Supreme Court’s ruling in this case will impact those laws outside of Colorado as well. Effectively, should Phillips win, businesses, under the guise of artistic expression, could refuse to serve those in the LGBTQ community by arguing that service violates their religious beliefs. The argument advanced by Phillips is “an argument that the Constitution protects discrimination,” Louise Melling, deputy legal director for the ACLU, told Artsy.



